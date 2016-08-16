Raising The Profile Of America's Lesser-Known Battlefields

Millions of people each year visit famous battlefields of the Revolutionary War and the Civil War. But far fewer visit locations in the Hawaiian Civil War or the French and Indian War. Earlier this summer, the National Park Service awarded more than $1 million in grants to research and protect lesser-known battlefields, including the 19th century Rogue River War in southern Oregon.

Tom Banse from the Northwest News Network reports.

Tom Banse, regional correspondent for Northwest News Network. He tweets @TomBanse.

