How An Entrepreneur Downsized, And Found Contentment

Published August 17, 2016 at 12:20 PM CDT
Is giving away everything the best way to heal emotionally and financially? (stormbringerser/Pixabay)
At age 48, former tech entrepreneur and author James Altucher prides himself on owning just 15 things.

It’s not that he can’t afford more. But after a series of financial failures, and hitting bottom emotionally, he realized the best way to heal was to give away everything. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Altucher living more with less.

Read Altucher’s essay “I Want to Die.”

Guest

James Altucher, former tech entrepreneur and investor, author and podcaster. He tweets @jaltucher.

