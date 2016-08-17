The Challenge Of Maintaining And Modernizing The New York City Subway

Yesterday, we looked at a new rail line being constructed in London, a massive project that’s set to be completed on time and under budget.

Today, a look at the challenges of improving and maintaining the New York City subway, operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The first section of the Second Avenue subway line, along the east side of Manhattan, is supposed to open in December, but it may be delayed. Authorities are also repairing a tunnel under the East River, which requires the L Train to halt service between Manhattan and Brooklyn for 18 months.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Kate Hinds, who covers transportation for WNYC.

Kate Hinds, reporter at WNYC. She tweets @katehinds. The New York City subway tweets @NYCTSubway.

