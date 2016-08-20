Fresh Air Weekend: Julie Klausner; 'War Dogs'; Rebalancing The 'Microbes Within Us'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Snark Aside, Julie Klausner Says 'Difficult People' Is Inspired By Love: Klausner plays an unsuccessful comic who quips about celebrities in her Hulu series. She says that she and her co-star Billy Eichner bonded over their shared love of show business and pop culture.

'War Dogs' Puts A Satirical Spin On The Business Of War:Todd Phillips' new comedy, which is loosely based on a true story, follows two 20-somethings from Miami who become international arms dealers. Critic John Powers calls War Dogs "jauntily enjoyable."

Eating Yogurt Is Not Enough: Rebalancing The Ecosystem Of 'The Microbes Within Us':Ed Yong, author of I Contain Multitudes, says someday we might be able to improve our health by taking probiotics, but "we are still in the very early stages of working out how to do this."

