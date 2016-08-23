© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell On Making National Parks Relevant, Protecting Public Lands

Published August 23, 2016 at 12:20 PM CDT
U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell at the Constitution Gardens of the National Mall in Washington D.C. on May 20, 2016. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
The National Parks Service has been making an effort to get more people, especially young people and minorities, to visit and to care about America’s parks.

Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson talks with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, who oversees the National Park Service, about those efforts, as well as the challenges of climate change, funding, congestion and whether the Obama Administration will protect more public land before he leaves office.

Guest

Sally Jewell, United States secretary of the Interior. She tweets @SecretaryJewell. The U.S. Department of the Interior tweets @Interior and is on Instagram @usinterior.

