What's It Like To Compete In A 10-Day, 600-Mile Horse Race?

Last month, Here & Now spoke with a U.S. Air Force captain departing for Mongolia to compete in the world’s longest and toughest horse race. The Mongol Derby spans more than 600 miles and takes about 10 days.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti checks in with Capt. Tim Finley to see how he did.

Guest

Tim Finley, U.S. Air Force captain and first-time rider in this year’s Mongol Derby. He tweets @timandhonor.

