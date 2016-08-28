3 + 3 = 8? It Does In This Week's Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar 8-letter word. We're going to give you two 3-letter words that are somewhere in it. You tell me the full word.

Ex. WOO + WIN --> WOODWIND

1. VET + AIL

2. LEG + RAM

3. PEN + AGO

4. URN + OAT

5. PIP + ANY

6. NOT + ONE

Last week's challenge: Name a famous person with the initials B.S. and another famous person with the initials G.M. — whose first and last names, respectively, rhyme with each other. One of the names has one syllable and one has two syllables. Who are these famous people?

Answer: Ben Stiller, Glenn Miller

Winner: Becky Harter of Louis Center, Ohio

Next week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Sandy Stevens of Bandon, Ore. What one-syllable word in 7 letters becomes a four-syllable word by inserting the consecutive letters IT somewhere inside?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here.

