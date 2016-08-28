3 + 3 = 8? It Does In This Week's Puzzle
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar 8-letter word. We're going to give you two 3-letter words that are somewhere in it. You tell me the full word.
Ex. WOO + WIN --> WOODWIND
1. VET + AIL
2. LEG + RAM
3. PEN + AGO
4. URN + OAT
5. PIP + ANY
6. NOT + ONE
Last week's challenge: Name a famous person with the initials B.S. and another famous person with the initials G.M. — whose first and last names, respectively, rhyme with each other. One of the names has one syllable and one has two syllables. Who are these famous people?
Answer: Ben Stiller, Glenn Miller
Winner: Becky Harter of Louis Center, Ohio
Next week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Sandy Stevens of Bandon, Ore. What one-syllable word in 7 letters becomes a four-syllable word by inserting the consecutive letters IT somewhere inside?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m., ET.
