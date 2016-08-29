© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

ITV Hoped To Roust Coach Potatoes By Shutting Down For An Hour

Published August 29, 2016 at 6:01 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Britain's ITV network shut down for a full hour Saturday morning on purpose. The hope was to get those glued to the tube moving. The brief broadcast blackout was part of a national event aimed at boosting Brit's fitness levels, and some did post all the physical activity they managed to do in that hour. Others took to Twitter to make fun of ITV's gesture. Some claimed the blackout was actually the network's finest programming. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.