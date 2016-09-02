© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Former Stanford Student, Convicted Rapist Brock Turner Gets Early Jail Release

Published September 2, 2016 at 12:52 PM CDT

Former Stanford student Brock Turner was released from jail Friday.

Turner served three months of a six month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in January 2015. The case set off a national outcry, with many arguing that the six month sentence was too lenient.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets an update from KQED’s Beth Willon.

Guest

Beth Willon, senior news editor and reporter for KQED. She tweets @bethwillon.

This January 2015 file booking photo released by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows Brock Turner. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)
