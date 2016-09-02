Hurricane Hermine Makes Landfall As Southeast, Mid-Atlantic Brace For Flooding
Hurricane Hermine made landfall in Florida overnight, before it was downgraded to tropical storm status.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Hermine may be responsible for claiming the life of a man who died after he was hit by a tree. Forecasters say the storm most likely will cause flooding in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states.
#HurricaneHermine update. Tropical storm Warnings to Duck NC. Tropical Storm Watches from Duck up to Sandy Hook NJ. pic.twitter.com/5Yg8emYCgg
— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 1, 2016
Some weather models predict it could stall off the New Jersey coast for days and dump more than 20 inches of rain.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Carl Parker of the Weather Channel about what to expect from Hermine and other storms.
Guest
Carl Parker, meteorologist at The Weather Channel. He tweets @parkertwc.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.