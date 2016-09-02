© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Hurricane Hermine Makes Landfall As Southeast, Mid-Atlantic Brace For Flooding

Published September 2, 2016 at 12:06 PM CDT
Winds and rain from Hurricane Hermine approach Highway 80 that leads to Tybee Island, Ga., Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. (Stephen B. Morton/AP)
Hurricane Hermine made landfall in Florida overnight, before it was downgraded to tropical storm status.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Hermine may be responsible for claiming the life of a man who died after he was hit by a tree. Forecasters say the storm most likely will cause flooding in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states.

— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 1, 2016

Some weather models predict it could stall off the New Jersey coast for days and dump more than 20 inches of rain.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Carl Parker of the Weather Channel about what to expect from Hermine and other storms.

Guest

Carl Parker, meteorologist at The Weather Channel. He tweets @parkertwc.

