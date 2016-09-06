© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
There's A Long Road Ahead In The Dakota Access Pipeline Drama

Published September 6, 2016 at 11:40 AM CDT
People protesting the construction on a four-state oil pipeline at a site in southern North Dakota gather at campground near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (James MacPherson/AP)
People protesting the construction on a four-state oil pipeline at a site in southern North Dakota gather at campground near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (James MacPherson/AP)

Thousands of protesters have descended on a quiet part of North Dakota, occasionally clashing with security personnel over plans to build an oil pipeline under the Missouri River.

Lawsuits are pitting Native American tribes and environmental activists against the Energy Transfer Partners pipeline company.

Amy Sisk, a reporter with Inside Energy, discusses the latest with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

Amy Sisk, reporter for Inside Energy, based in North Dakota. She tweets @amyrsisk.

