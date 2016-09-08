© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A Closer Look At Matt Lauer's Presidential Forum Performance

Published September 8, 2016 at 12:45 PM CDT
"Today" show host Matt Lauer looks on during the NBC News Commander-in-Chief Forum with Democratic presidential nominee, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Sept. 7, 2016 in New York City. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Last night’s prime-time presidential forum was the first time Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were set to speak on the same stage. But talk afterward focused more on the shortcomings of the forum’s host, the “Today” show’s Matt Lauer.

NPR’s David Folkenflik examines what Lauer did and didn’t do last night, and how the moderators of the upcoming debates can take tips from his performance.

Guest

David Folkenflik, NPR’s media correspondent. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

