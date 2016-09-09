Jury Selection Begins In 'Bridgegate' Trial Of Two Former Christie Aides

Jury selection began this week in the federal trial of two former top aides to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who are said to have orchestrated the traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge in 2013 known as “Bridgegate.”

Bridget Anne Kelly, Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, a Christie appointee to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, are charged with fraud and conspiracy for allegedly planning the lane closures as an act of retribution against Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, for not endorsing Christie’s bid for re-election.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with WNYC political reporter Matt Katz about the trial, and the implications for Christie in New Jersey and beyond.

Guest

Matt Katz, reporter for WNYC and author of “American Governor: Chris Christie’s Bridge to Redemption.” He tweets @mattkatz00.

