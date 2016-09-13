Bubble Wrap Pops Mistaken For Gunfire; 3 Pa. Schools Locked Down

Bubble Wrap is so beloved that it even has its own appreciation day.

Mark your calendars now — the next one rolls around on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

Sure, plastic cushioning's purpose is to protect fragile items from damage, but there are a lot of people who get plenty of enjoyment from popping it.

Weird Al Yankovic honors fun with plastic-enclosed air bubbles in two lines from his song "White & Nerdy":

Spend my nights with a roll of Bubble Wrap

POP POP! Hope no one sees me gettin' freaky!

It was that "POP POP!" sound that was apparently mistaken for gunfire Monday at an Eastern University apartment building located on the property of in Wayne, Pa.

Officials at the academy in suburban Philadelphia said in a statement that a student heard what she thought were shots fired and called 911.

The military academy as well as and were locked down for a short time.

Authorities from Radnor and Tredyffrin townships say they found no weapons or evidence of any weapon being fired.

In a Facebook post, officials at Eastern University said they were "thankful this event was not an actual gun related situation." Adding, that "the student took the correct action in calling 911."

Hearing the news, John Kabacinski from Pennsylvania asked in his Facebook post if Bubble Wrap fans now "have to pop in a sound proof room."

