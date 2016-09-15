© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Why This Year's Emmys May Go To Some New Names

Published September 15, 2016 at 12:52 PM CDT
Emmy Statue is seen in front of the Television Academy during the red carpet for the 68th Los Angeles Emmy Awards in North Hollywood, Calif. on July 23, 2016. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
Emmy Statue is seen in front of the Television Academy during the red carpet for the 68th Los Angeles Emmy Awards in North Hollywood, Calif. on July 23, 2016. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Award-winning shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” will be well represented at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, but some new names may collect statuettes.

“The Americans’” Keri Russell is looking for her first Emmy, as is veteran actor Courtney B. Vance, who gave a strong performance as Johnny Cochran in “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.” ABC’s “Black-ish” may also finally get recognized as a top comedy this year, though in an election year, Emmy voters may continue to award another solid season of “Veep.”

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from NPR’s Eric Deggans.

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic. He tweets @Deggans.

