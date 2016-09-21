Trump Spends Charitable Foundation Money To Settle Lawsuits

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Donald Trump spent more than $250,000 from his charitable foundation to settle lawsuits involving his businesses.

On the campaign trail in North Carolina yesterday, there was backlash against Trump for claiming African Americans are “in the worst shape they’ve ever been in before.” Despite that, Trump is closing in on Hillary Clinton in key battleground states necessary to win the race to the White House.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro about the latest presidential campaign news.

Guest

Domenico Montanaro, NPR’s lead political editor. He tweets @DomenicoNPR.

