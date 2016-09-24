Fresh Air Weekend: Director Antoine Fuqua; 'Designated Survivor'; Ryan Speedo Green

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Magnificent Seven' Director On Staying True To The Original Film's Message:Antoine Fuqua's remake of the 1960 Western centers on a band of men who have volunteered to save a village from a greedy mine owner. Fuqua says it's a "simple story of [being] in service of others."

Kiefer Sutherland Takes Over The Oval Office As The 'Designated Survivor': Sutherland plays a Cabinet member who becomes president after an explosion takes out the U.S. Capitol — and everyone above him in the pecking order. Critic John Powers has a review.

'Sing For Your Life' Recounts A Journey From Juvenile Detention To The Opera House:Ryan Speedo Green grew up in a trailer park and did time in juvenile detention before discovering he had a unique singing voice. He now performs at New York's Metropolitan Opera.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

