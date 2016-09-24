Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the big surprise out of Monday's debate? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: That Donald Trump was born in Kenya.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: They're both going to walk onto the stage from opposite ends wearing matching Eileen Fisher pantsuits.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: How embarrassing. And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Lester Holt will survive it.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Amy Dickinson and Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week from Tampa, Fla.

