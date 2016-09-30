There's Still Time To Punch Martin Shkreli In The Face

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. You still have a chance to punch Martin Shkreli in the face. The pharmaceutical executive is selling that chance. He's despised after raising the price of a life-saving drug by more than 5,000 percent. When his publicist died, Shkreli proposed to raise money for his family with the punch gimmick. He's accepted a $50,000 proposal from a Florida woman who backed out. So he's asking who else is ready with a checkbook and a fist. It's MORNING EDITION Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.