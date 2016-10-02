For A Sunny, Punny Sunday Trip, How About A Trip To The Grocery Isle?

On-air challenge:Every answer this week is a pun on a well-known food brand at a grocery or supermarket.

For example: given the prompt "tiny golf pegs," the right answer is "Wheaties." (Get it? "Wee tees.")

Last week's challenge:Take the words DOES, TOES and SHOES. They all end in the same three letters, but none of them rhyme. What words starting with F, S and G have the same property? The F and S words are four letters long, and the G word is five letters. They all end in the same three letters.

Answer:Foul, Soul, Ghoul.

Winner:John Leatherman.

Next week's challenge, from Lowell Beineke of Fort Wayne, Ind.: Name an 11-letter occupation starting with H. If you have the right one, you can rearrange the letters to name two things a worker with this occupation uses — one in six letters and one in five. What occupation is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m. ET.

