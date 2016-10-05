© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Benefits Of A Good, Long Yawn

Published October 5, 2016 at 11:33 AM CDT
A new study found that the size of a yawn may be linked to the size of one's brain. (Unsplash)
A new study says that the size of a yawn can be used to predict to the size of one’s brain.

Researchers at the State University of New York at Oneonta studied 19 species, including humans, and found yawning to be a stimulant for brain growth.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson is joined by Sharon Begley, senior science writer for STAT news, for more on the study.

Guest

Sharon Begley, senior science writer for STAT news. She tweets @sxbegle.

