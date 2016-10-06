Fox News Segment In New York's Chinatown Replete With Stereotypes Of Asian Americans

[Youtube]

A segment that aired on “The O’Reilly Factor” this week is drawing criticism for the way it stereotyped Asian Americans.

Fox News Correspondent Jesse Watters went to Chinatown in New York City to ask people on the street their opinion of Donald Trump and China-U.S. relations. He starts out by asking two women if he is supposed to bow to say hello, and goes on to incorporate a number of other stereotypes about Asian Americans.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Paul Cheung, president of the Asian American Journalists Association, about the segment and why it touched a nerve with so many.

Guest

Paul Cheung, president of the Asian American Journalists Association. He tweets @pcheung630.

