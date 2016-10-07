Haiti Dealing With Destruction After Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew lashed Haiti, leaving the country with damaged infrastructure and hundreds dead.

In addition to physical damage, the island now faces health risks, the displacement of thousands and a logistical nightmare as its people try to rebuild their lives.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jason Beaubien, NPR’s global health and development correspondent, about the condition of Haiti and what the country will face as it tries to overcome the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. We’ll also hear an update from Steve Garten, public safety emergency manager for Flagler County, Florida.

Guest

Jason Beaubien, global health and development correspondent on NPR’s Science Desk. He tweets @jasonbnpr.

