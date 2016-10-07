NCAA Names Venues For Championships It Yanked From North Carolina

South Carolina, California, and Virginia are among the states that snapped up high-profile sporting events after the NCAA decided to relocate seven championship events from North Carolina over the state's transgender law.

The events include early rounds of March Madness; North Carolina had already lost the NBA's All-Star Game because of its controversial HB2 law that limits civil rights protections for LGBT individuals.

On the heels of the NCAA's move last month, the Atlantic Coast Conference — which was founded in North Carolina in the 1950s — said it's also moving all upcoming major championships outside the state.

Here the list published by the NCAA Friday:

2016 Division I Women's Soccer Championship, College Cup, Dec. 2 and 4: San Jose, California (Avaya Stadium; West Coast Conference, host).

2016 Division III Men's and Women's Soccer Championships, Dec. 2 and 3: Salem, Virginia (Kerr Stadium; Old Dominion Athletic Conference, host).

2017 Division I Men's Basketball Championship,first/second-rounds, March 17 and 19: Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena; Southern Conference and Furman University, hosts).

2017 Division I Women's Golf Championships, regional, May 8-10: Athens, Georgia (University of Georgia Golf Course; University of Georgia, host).

2017 Division III Men's and Women's Tennis Championships, May 22-27: Chattanooga, Tennessee (Champions Tennis Club; University of the South, host).

2017 Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship, May 26 and 28: Boston (Gillette Stadium; University of Massachusetts, Amherst, host).

2017 Division II Baseball Championship, May 27-June 3, Grand Prairie, Texas (The Ballpark in Grand Prairie; Angelo State University, host).

