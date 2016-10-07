Power Outages Across Florida After Hurricane Matthew's Arrival

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

More than a million people in Florida are without power after the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in the U.S. Just north of Daytona Beach in Flagler County, authorities have cut off all access to the beach after the hurricane washed away a portion of beach highway. Matthew's now a Category 2 storm, but it still has winds of more than 100 miles per hour. President Obama today urged residents in Matthew's path to heed evacuation orders and avoid putting themselves and their families in danger. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.