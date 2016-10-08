Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will happen at the town hall debate between Trump and Clinton? Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: A sweet and kindly 90-year-old African-American woman will ask Trump why he won't release his tax returns. He'll flip out, call her a fat, ugly, stupid, old loser and challenge her to pistols at dawn.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That'd be fun. Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Whatever I make up will not be as crazy as what will actually happen.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Most likely true. Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: The Secret Service will storm to the debate after reports of a deranged orange-haired clown making threats.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll tell you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Helen Hong, Luke Burbank. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.