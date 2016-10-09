© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
These Letters Don't LI

By Will Shortz
Published October 9, 2016 at 7:04 AM CDT
Sunday Puzzle.
On-air challenge:I'm going to give you clues for two words. Insert the consecutive letters LI somewhere inside the first word to get the second one.

For example: Bit of mischief/Instrument for measuring --> CAPER, CALIPER

Last week's challenge:Name an 11-letter occupation starting with H. If you have the right one, you can rearrange the letters to name two things a worker with this occupation uses — one in six letters and one in five. What occupation is it?

Answer:Hairdresser --> shears, drier.

Winner:Jeff Merritt of Sudbury, Mass.

Next week's challenge, from listener Darrell Myers of Somerville, Mass.:Name a famous actress of the past — first and last names, 10 letters altogether. Change one letter in the first name and one letter in the last. The result is a two-word phrase naming a food item often found in a kitchen cabinet or refrigerator. What is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. ET.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
