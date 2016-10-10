Ruth's Chris Steak House Football Promotion In Ann Arbor Backfires

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A steakhouse in Ann Arbor, Mich., got a little too excited rooting for the home team. Ruth's Chris Steakhouse said when Michigan played Rutgers, people could get a percentage discount equal to the winning margin. Then Michigan won 78 to nothing, which could have been 78 percent off. The steakhouse is now leaning on the fine print that limits the discount to 50 percent, but it has still booked all of its reservations for days to come.