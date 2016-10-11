Special Delivery At Wal-Mart: Utah Woman Gives Birth In Checkout Line

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There was a reason for the long delay in the checkout line at Wal-Mart. A woman was going into labor at the store in Payson, Utah. The Provo Daily Herald reports she was buying groceries when she ran out of time. The baby came swiftly, maybe because she didn't want to hold up the line. Employees and other customers helped make the delivery before emergency crews arrived. And once they did, the mother and baby went to the hospital safely.