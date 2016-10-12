Advocates Say Asylum Program For Central American Immigrants Falls Short

The continuing flow into the U.S. of Central American families and youth fleeing violence has prompted the Obama administration to expand an asylum program that protects some of these migrants.

The move is getting mixed reviews in the Washington area, home to thousands of Salvadorans. And as Armando Trull from Here & Now contributor WAMU reports, the changes come too late for one Maryland father.

Reporter

Armando Trull, senior reporter at WAMU. He tweets @trulldc.

