Britain's Pound Hits Historic Lows

Published October 12, 2016 at 12:11 PM CDT
People pass currency exchange boards in London, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. (Frank Augstein/AP)
People pass currency exchange boards in London, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. (Frank Augstein/AP)

The British pound hit a historic low Tuesday, touching a worth of $1.20, down from $1.55 last year.

The drop was brought on by continuing fears about Britain’s impending exit from the European Union.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Sebastian Payne of the Financial Times about the drop, and the latest in the Brexit negotiations.

Guest

Sebastian Payne, digital comment editor for the Financial Times. He tweets @SebastianEPayne.

