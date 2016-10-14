© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thief Abandons Stolen Tiny House

Published October 14, 2016 at 6:08 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Over the last decade, a trend has emerged in home ownership - teeny, tiny houses, like Melinda Crichton's in Sacramento, nearly complete at 265 square feet - plus a loft. Unfortunately, on Wednesday, her tiny dream home was stolen. Luckily, the thief who absconded with it abandoned it not far away. She doesn't know why. But Crichton is considering better security, telling local news, next time, I'll anchor it to a tree. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.