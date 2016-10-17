© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Navy Admiral Stavridis: North Korea Biggest Security Threat To U.S.

Published October 17, 2016 at 12:40 PM CDT

North Korea recently completed its fifth ballistic missile launch. It’s a move that defies growing international consensus that views the secretive, nuclear-armed nation as a grave threat to international order.

While it’s received relatively little attention in the U.S. presidential campaign, North Korea could be the next president’s thorniest foreign policy problem, according to some international relations experts.

Retired Navy Admiral James Stavridis, dean of The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson why North Korea is “the most dangerous country in the world.”

Guest

James Stavridis, retired Navy Admiral and current Dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts University. He’s the former Supreme Allied Commander at NATO. He tweets @stavridisj.

