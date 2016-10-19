In Las Vegas, Candidates Prepare For 'Shackles-Off' Debate

Tonight in Nevada presidential nominees Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will debate for the third and final time before the election on Nov. 8.

It will be the first debate since Trump announced that “the shackles have been taken off.” So it remains to be seen how he’ll respond to Clinton, who holds a clear lead in national and most battleground state polls.

NPR’s Ron Elving talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about what both candidates will be looking to prove tonight.

Guest

Ron Elving, NPR’s senior Washington editor and correspondent. He tweets @NPRrelving.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.