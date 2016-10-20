In Connecticut, Cutting Down Trees To Save The Forest

Walk a few hundred yards into the woods in Durham, Connecticut these days and you’ll see something that looks like it’s out of “Mad Max.”

Large trucks with big wheels and giant robotic arms are grabbing trees and slicing them down.

But as Patrick Skahill from Here & Now contributor WNPR reports, this controlled chaos is a calculated timber harvest, with the long-term goal of creating a more resilient forest.



Patrick Skahill, reporter at WNPR. He tweets @ptskahill.

