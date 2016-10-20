© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
In Connecticut, Cutting Down Trees To Save The Forest

Published October 20, 2016 at 12:45 PM CDT
Gerald Bellows of Gibson Hill Forest Products observes a tree that he'll soon cut down. (Ryan Caron King/WNPR)
Walk a few hundred yards into the woods in Durham, Connecticut these days and you’ll see something that looks like it’s out of “Mad Max.”

Large trucks with big wheels and giant robotic arms are grabbing trees and slicing them down.

But as Patrick Skahill from Here & Now contributor WNPR reports, this controlled chaos is a calculated timber harvest, with the long-term goal of creating a more resilient forest.


Reporter

Patrick Skahill, reporter at WNPR. He tweets @ptskahill.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.