In Wyoming, An Improving Outlook For Wind Energy

There are few places in the country with more wind energy potential than Wyoming. But the state has seen almost no new wind turbines built in six years, even while wind has boomed in the rest of the country.

Depending on who you ask, the challenges have been political, technical or both. But now, the outlook is improving on all fronts. Wyoming Public Radio’s Stephanie Joyce reports.

Reporter

Stephanie Joyce, energy and natural resources reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She tweets @stephaniemjoyce.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.