Tight Labor Market Has Retailers Competing For Holiday Workers

Amid low unemployment, retailers are scrambling to find enough holiday workers this year, leading employers to offer slightly higher wages. At least one company is offering the enticement of free lunch.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jason Bellini about the holiday hiring season.

Guest

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer at the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.