Twitter Announces Layoffs After Failing To Sell

Twitter has released its third quarter earnings and, along with them, announced the layoff of around 350 employees.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Curt Nickisch, senior editor at Harvard Business Review, about why Twitter is struggling and what might be next for the company.

Guest

Curt Nickisch, senior editor at Harvard Business Review. He tweets at @CurtNickisch. The Harvard Business Review tweets at @HarvardBiz.

