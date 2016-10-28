© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'Atlanta' Is Must-See TV For The Socially Aware

Published October 28, 2016 at 11:53 AM CDT
Donald Glover, a cast member in the television series "Atlanta," arrives at the FX Television Critics Association summer press tour on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
At just 33 years old, Donald Glover has achieved quite the resume as a comedian: a regular on NBC’s popular show “Community,” and a Grammy-nominated musician under the stage name Childish Gambino.

His most recent success is creating and starring in a new comedy “Atlanta” on FX.

NPR’s Eric Deggans talks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about how “Atlanta” discusses the concept of being black in America while also examining other class and gender divides.

Here’s more:

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic. He tweets @Deggans.

