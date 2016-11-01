Bachelor Party Comes Home With Puppies

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. After a bachelor party you may bring home a hangover or stories about misbehaving that may be exaggerated. Well, Mitchell Kraddick (ph) and his buddies came home to Michigan with something else - puppies. While renting a cabin in Tennessee they fed a stray dog, then found her litter up the road. They brought the whole canine family home. Mitchell's friends each adopted a puppy. His grandma adopted the mom. A bachelor party story they will want to tell at the wedding. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.