Radio Rookies: New York Native Recalls Life After Parents Were Deported

It's been two decades since Congress has passed comprehensive immigration reform. In that time, the government has increasingly turned to deportation as a way to control immigration.

For Radio Rookies, member station WNYC's youth media program, 18-year-old Wayner Jimbo shares a very personal story about what happened after one of those deportations.

Jimbo was born a U.S. citizen in New York City after his parents moved there from Ecuador. But when Jimbo was 9 years old, his family moved back to Ecuador after his father was deported. Jimbo stayed behind with relatives to continue going to school.

Sometimes he wrestled with whether or not he should've gone with his parents, but now as a freshman at Skidmore College, Jimbo feels certain he made the right choice.

In many ways, Jimbo feels he is living the American Dream — he got exactly where he is through hard work and discipline — and he hopes he can bring his parents and sister back too, so they can be a part of it with him.

Si desea escuchar la historia de Wayner en español haga clic aqui.

