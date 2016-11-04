What 4.9 Percent Unemployment Could Mean For The Fed, Election

The last U.S. jobs report before the Election Day is released Friday. About 161,000 jobs were added, lowering the unemployment rate slightly to 4.9 percent.

This could have an impact not just on voters, but also on the Federal Reserve and whether or not it will raise interest rates.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mike Regan of Bloomberg Gadfly about the numbers and their implications.

Guest

Mike Regan, columnist for Bloomberg Gadfly. He tweets @Reganonymous.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.