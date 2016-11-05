Fresh Air Weekend: Stephen Colbert; Leonard Cohen's New Album; Donald Glover

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Late Show' Host Says He Has Finally Found His Post-'Colbert Report' Voice:The comic initially avoided joking about politics on The Late Show for fear that he would fall into his Colbert Report persona. He says, "Now, I have no qualms about being sharp and satirical."

Leonard Cohen Explores The Fragility Of Life In 'You Want It Darker':The 82-year-old songwriter mixes serious contemplation with mordant humor on his new album. Critic Ken Tucker says You Want It Darker features some of Cohen's simplest, most effective lyrics.

Donald Glover Challenges Stereotypes About Rappers In 'Atlanta': Glover created, co-writes and stars in the FX series Atlanta, a hybrid of comedy and drama set on the fringes of the city's hip-hop scene. He has also recorded music under the name Childish Gambino.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

