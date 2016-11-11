How Election Reaction Filtered Through Social Media

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is defending the social network against accusations that his network disseminated fake news in favor of Donald Trump leading up to the election.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mike Barry (@mikeelliotbarry) of The Guardian U.S. about the role Facebook played in the election, how reaction to Tuesday’s results have reverberated on social media and Trump’s tweets about protests.

