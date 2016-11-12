Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

SAGAL: Now, panel, what will heal this divided nation? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Peter, that's an easy one - NPR's hit show WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME...

AMY DICKINSON: Aw.

(APPLAUSE)

JOBRANI: ...For as long as it remains on air.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

DICKINSON: Wasn't marijuana legalized in a bunch of places?

SAGAL: It was.

LUKE BURBANK: (Laughter).

DICKINSON: I'm going with that.

DICKINSON: OK - and Luke Burbank.

BURBANK: We'll all bond over how frickin' hard it is to memorize the Russian national anthem.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, Luke, we're going to ask you to recite it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Amy Dickinson and Luke Burbank. Thanks to our wonderful audience here at the Chase Bank Theater. It is a great day to spend with you, and thanks to all of you for listening out there. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will be back with you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

