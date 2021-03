Mary Jo White, the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said she will step down at the end of President Barack Obama’s term. The choice is raising questions about the agency’s path forward.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jason Bellini (@jasonbellini) of the Wall Street Journal about what has happened under White’s tenure, and the importance of the SEC.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.