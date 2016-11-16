You Too Could Have A Masterpiece In Your House

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Who knows? Maybe you, too, have a masterpiece amid the junk in your house. For six decades, a painting hung on the wall of a mostly darkened bedroom in Sunnyvale, Calif. It turned out to be a painting by Frida Kahlo, now up for auction for up to $2 million. The painting was given to Kahlo's close personal assistant back in 1955. And because it was in that dim room all those years, it's said to be so well preserved that it might have been made yesterday.