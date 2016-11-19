Fresh Air Weekend: Francis Ford Coppola; Casey Affleck

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

To Make 'The Godfather' His Way, Francis Ford Coppola Waged A Studio Battle: Coppola was 29 years old when he signed on to direct a film. "I was young and had no power," he says, "so [the studio] figured they could just boss me around." But the young director fought back.

Casey Affleck: At First, Acting Was 'Nothing More Than A Day Off From School': Growing up, a family friend was a casting director who would sometimes use Affleck as an extra. Now, years later, he's transitioned to leading man. His latest film is Manchester by the Sea.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

