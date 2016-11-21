New Zealand Builds An Underpass For Penguins

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with news of an infrastructure improvement in New Zealand. They have built an underpass beneath a busy highway. It is not one you or I could walk through. It looks to be essentially a pipe. You can't fit unless you're, say, a foot tall, but that is just fine for the penguins who are using it. A group of blue penguins had been dodging traffic to reach their nesting area. Why am I thinking of the old video game "Frogger" here? Well, now these penguins can waddle with total peace of mind. And you're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.