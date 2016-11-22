South Florida Family Stands Up To Timeshare Company

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a homeowner who would not give up. Westgate Resorts bought all the properties in a townhome community in Florida, all of them except one. Julieta Corredor declined to sell and remains in place even as the rest of the neighborhood was torn down around her. Now, she's suing to keep the house from being surrounded by a new timeshare development. Her son tells the Orlando Sentinel, it's not about the money, and adds, it's not like you can tell her what to do. It's MORNING EDITION.